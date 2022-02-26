Mid Ulster Council events celebrate achievements of women

The events will take place on Tuesday 29 March at Corick House Hotel and Spa, Clogher and Thursday 31 March at the Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt.

The Hub’s Carol Doey will act as MC at both events, which will run from 7pm-9pm, and all money raised will go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Inspirational speakers at the events include Alison Chestnutt, the first female Captain of Dungannon Golf Club in the club’s 132-year history, Caroline O’Neill founder of Digg Mama and Digg for Success and the Council’s own Deputy Chief Executive and Strategic Director of Environment, Anne-Marie Campbell, who will talk about the empowerment and development of Women over the last Century.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean is pictured with Damien McAnespie, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Alison Chestnutt, Dungannon Golf Club ahead of the events

Owning the skin you’re in will be celebrated at the events with appearances from Deirdre Chestnutt, Unique Personal Stylist and Nuala McMenamin, Adorn Bespoke Styling, who will both be encouraging women to feel confident within themselves.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean is delighted the Council is highlighting women and their significant achievements with the events. He said, “Women have played an extremely important part in history over the last 100 years, and it is always important to ensure that we shine a light on their contributions and that we tell their stories. These two events are an opportunity for us to do just that and I am especially looking forward to hearing the presentation on the achievements of women across the past century”.

“I am delighted that the Council is donating all money raised from the events to the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland to help the charity continue its life-saving work. I would encourage residents to attend the events to help support such a worthy charity. Tickets will sell out fast so book yours now before they’re gone. I’m looking forward to two great nights out on the 29 and 31 March.”