Everyone in Mid Ulster is being urged to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday (March 8) by supporting the theme of ‘embrace equity’.

Mid Ulster District Council has proudly supported this annual international campaign through a series of successful events which have celebrated the achievements of inspirational local women who are making a major impact in the world of business, community and all areas of society.

The council will hold two events to support this year’s International Women’s Day and its important theme of embracing equity. All money raised will go to Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first event takes place on March 8 at the Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt when Orla McKeating and Siobhan Kearney will take to the stage along with Emma Louise Johnston, MC for the night. Orla McKeating is an entrepreneur, speaker and Business Developer at Diversity Mark. She uses her voice to lessen stigma, encourage inclusion and acceptance and create a just and sustainable society where every person is seen, heard and valued.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry and Sharon Burnett, Chief Executive of Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid, launch the events in Moy and Magherafelt to mark International Women’s Day 2023 which has the theme #embraceequity.

Many will know Siobhan, as the force behind At One Wellbeing which gives guidance to firms on the mental health of their staff and encourages companies to adopt a menopause friendly workplace.

The second event will be held in the Ryandale Inn, Moy on Wednesday March 15, with Carol Doey as MC and guest speakers, Annette Kelly and Claire O’Hanlon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claire, from Coalisland, is well known for her charity work and tireless campaigning, as her son suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. She is also a highly skilled business consultant helping many new start-ups.

Annette Kelly is renowned for her work with Little Penny Thoughts, which has gained half a million followers across social media platforms, by sharing uplifting quotes and inspiring mantras with an aim to encourage confidence and promote wellbeing within others.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Córa Corry said International Women’s Day was an important date in the calendar to shine a light on the ongoing need for equality.

“As chair of the council, I am immensely proud that we have organised these great events with fantastic speakers all in aid of a remarkable charity that carries out vital and sometimes life-changing work in our communities. The events will also allow us the opportunity to take stock of how far we have come in Mid Ulster in the last 12 months,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Around the world, we often see the desperate need for women’s rights. But it is alsoimportant to recognise that there is still work to be done closer to home.

“The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘embrace equity’ and I think that is something that needs to be taken on board by everyone.

“While there has been welcome progress, all too often we can still see the ongoing need for proper gender equality to be put into practice.”

She added: “I am confident that through these events and with the help of so many inspiring local women, we can make an impact not just for International Women’s Day, but a permanent and lasting change.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets are priced at £5, and can be booked online at www.midulstercouncil.org/womensevents