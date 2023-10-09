Mid Ulster Lottery funding aims to reduce isolation and improve wellbeing

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded over £250,000 of grants to organisations who are bringing people together in the Mid Ulster area to improve their wellbeing and reduce isolation.

The news comes as part of an announcement of over £6million of funding to over 140 organisations who are supporting people in Northern Ireland with the rising cost of living, to improve their mental health and to make social connections.

S.T.E.P. S (Suicide. Talking. Educating. Preventing. Support) in Draperstown has been awarded a £199,868 grant. They are using the funding to raise awareness of suicide and promote positive mental health in the Mid Ulster area. Over three years the project will provide mental health support, wellbeing activities and community events to help people manage their health and get people talking.

Maghera Masonic Lodge 42 received a £7,054 grant to deliver community activities and install a chair lift in their hall to make it more accessible for people with mobility difficulties.

MId Ulster groups benefit from latest round of National Lottery Community Funding. Credit: Simple Tapestry

Tourette’s Support NI, based outside Bellaghy, is using a £5,140 grant to run a conference in October for families/carers of people living with Tourette’s. The event will help families connect and provide opportunities to access expert advice and support.

In the Dungannon area, Castlecaulfield Open Door Club received a £5,580 grant to provide activities in this rural area to bring people together and reduce isolation.

Drumglass Allotment Association has been awarded a £3,255 grant to make improvements to their allotment area including upgrading gardening tools, plants, raised beds and watering equipment. The space provides an opportunity for people in the community to connect with nature and improve their wellbeing.

Ealú, which is based in Dungannon and offers support services to ex-prisoners and their families, is using a £9,785 grant run an arts and wellbeing programme for their women’s group to support them to cope with challenges as a result of unaddressed trauma.

Milltown Area Community Association also received a £5,620 grant to bring the residents together to improve community spirit during the cost-of-living crisis. The project will include a celebration event for their 46th Anniversary, family outings, workshops and warm hub sessions with refreshments.

In the Cookstown area Moortown Community Hall Committee is using a £10,000 grant to make improvements to the hall to make it more suitable for a range of community activities. The project includes plastering, new radiators and roof repairs.

Also receiving National Lottery funding in the area is O4O Cookstown Ltd. They have been awarded an £8,429 grant to buy equipment and run activities for older people. The project includes craft classes, flower arranging and IT classes.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund commented: "Congratulations to the wide range of groups receiving funding today, all making a big impact. We look forward to seeing what they achieve in their area.