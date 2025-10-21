Mid Ulster Orange hall which was damaged in sectarian attack receives £20,000 for improvements

A Mid Ulster Orange hall which was damaged in a sectarian arson attack a few years ago, is to receive £20,000 from the National Lottery's Awards for All.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyneal Orange Hall on Brookmount Road, near The Loup, will use the money for hall improvements.

Congratulating the lodge, which is part of Ballyronan LOL District, DUP Councillor Keith Buchanan said the funding will make a real difference in “enhancing a space that's at the heart of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured from left are Edmond Davis Ballyneal LOL, Cllr Wesley Brown, Cllr Anne Forde, Alastair Brown Ballyneal LOL, and Keith Buchanan MLA. Credit: Supplied

"It's great that another community facility has received support from the National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland," he said.

"We are keen to help Halls across NI through our teams to support community Infrastructure and development."

The hall sustained scorch marks in the arson attack which the PSNI described as a hate crime.

An Orange spokesperson said: “The building is used not only by the local lodge but also an accordion band, and like other such properties, plays an integral and vital role in community life.”