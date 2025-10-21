Mid Ulster Orange hall which was damaged in sectarian attack receives £20,000 for improvements
Ballyneal Orange Hall on Brookmount Road, near The Loup, will use the money for hall improvements.
Congratulating the lodge, which is part of Ballyronan LOL District, DUP Councillor Keith Buchanan said the funding will make a real difference in “enhancing a space that's at the heart of the community.”
"It's great that another community facility has received support from the National Lottery Awards for All Northern Ireland," he said.
"We are keen to help Halls across NI through our teams to support community Infrastructure and development."
The hall sustained scorch marks in the arson attack which the PSNI described as a hate crime.
An Orange spokesperson said: “The building is used not only by the local lodge but also an accordion band, and like other such properties, plays an integral and vital role in community life.”