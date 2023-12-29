Mid Ulster people Ashley Fulton and Pat Bownes recognised in the New Year’s Honours List

Two people from the Mid Ulster area have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List.

Magherafelt man, Ashley Fulton, was awarded an MBE for services to music in Northern Ireland.

Now based in Lisburn, Ashley is a highly regarded and respected vocal coach and musical director with a career spanning almost 25 years.

His commitment to nurturing talent and inspiring others to achieve their full potential has earned him the well-deserved recognition in the New Year’s Honours.

Ashley Fulton who received an MBE in the New Year's Honours. Credit: Donnie Wright

"It is both an immense honour and a humbling experience to be recognised with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List," he said.

"This award is not just a reflection of my journey in music but a testament to the incredible talents and dedication of the individuals I've had the privilege to work with.

"Music has the power to unite, inspire, and transform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its lifeblood in Northern Ireland.

"This MBE is absolutely a shared celebration with every student, colleague, and collaborator who has been a part of my remarkable musical journey.”

Pat Bownes who received a BEM in the New Year's Honours List. Credit: Submitted

Cookstown woman Pat Bownes was awarded a BEM for her volunteer work with Cookstown Monday Club, and services to the local community.

Pat said she was "humbled" after learning that she was to receive an award.

She set up the Monday Club some 22 years ago at the Age Concern premises in Molesworth Street in the town before moving to the Royal British Legion Club, where it continued until Covid-19 struck.

"I gave my time, talents and received no money for 22 years," recalled Pat. "When Covid came along it killed off the club. I had turned 80 and decided that it was time to quit."

Pat said the Monday Club at one time had between 70 and 80 members, and "nobody was refused. It did not matter who you were or what church you went to on a Sunday."

The Monday Club was aimed at ending social exclusion for older people and giving members a better quality of life. She paid tribute to the team of volunteers who helped her over the years.

Born in Dungannon, Pat is married to Norman and has one daughter, Nicola, and three grandchildren.