Councillor James Burton (DUP) has revealed that he has been contacted by constituents who have experienced delayed postal delivery with very serious consequences at times, such as hospital appointment letters being delivered too late.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dungannon DEA representative stated at the October 23 monthly meeting of Mid Ulster District Council: “I want to raise the issue of postal delays within the Dungannon area. I’ve received a few calls from concerned constituents in relation to this issue.

“Appointment cards for serious illness treatments are arriving after the date patients are due to be present in hospital, which is having a negative impact on their physical health and their mental health, as well as having a knock-on impact on our health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers and those within the rural community are receiving TB test information after the test dates themselves. This is just to name a couple of issues.

Councillor James Burton. Photo: James Burton

“These points are not to take away from the role our local postal delivery workers play in our community – it’s not an easy job working in all types of weather conditions.

“Can I make a proposal that we write to the head office of Royal Mail to raise these concerns, and ask what measures they’re taking to resolve this matter?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s chief executive, Adrian McCreesh, suggested having a meeting with Royal Mail representatives instead.

He said: “If Mid Ulster, in particular, is impacted by late postage, then perhaps there’s an issue that sub-regionally we need to clarify, and maybe sometimes you can be more productive at a meeting.

“So, if you’re happy, we’ll reach out to Royal Mail and organise a meeting, and try and clarify what the reasons are for the lateness. [This] may be more productive than a letter.”

Councillor Burton indicated that he was happy with the Chief Executive’s proposal.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter