Mid Ulster towns and villages pay tribute to the fallen of two World Wars on Remembrance Sunday
Despite heavy rain there was once again a good turnout of participants and spectators at the largest parade in the district in Cookstown.
Ex-service personnel were joined by representatives including PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, Army Cadets, St John Ambulance and various youth organisations.
Those taking part formed up at the Royal British Legion Hall on the Burn Road and proceeded to the Cenotaph at William Street, where a cross community service was held prior to the Act of Remembrance.
This was followed by the placing of the various wreaths including one from Cookstown Branch of the Royal British Legion, on the steps of the Cenotaph.
The procession then made its way to Derryloran Parish Church, accompanied by Tamlaghtmore Silver Band, for a remembrance service.
In Magherafelt, members of the Royal British Legion held a remembrance service in Union Road Presbyterian Church.
Wreaths were placed at the church Cenotaph by Magherafelt Royal British Legion and representatives of the various organisations taking part.
Those taking part then made their way back along Garden Street, Rainey Street, Queen Street to Rainey Street carpark, accompanied by Aghasgaskin Flute Band, where the parade dispersed.
Magherafelt Royal British Legion also held a service at the War Memorial in Tobermore on Sunday afternoon.
Members later paraded to the local Baptist Church for a service, accompanied by Crimson Star Accordion Band.
Remembrance parades were also held in the following Mid Ulster venues, Bellaghy, Newmills, Clogher, Maghera, and Coagh.