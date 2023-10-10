Register
Mid Ulster’s many attractions offer an ‘incredibly strong appeal for visitors’

Mid Ulster District Council is providing information on the wealth of fantastic great days out available from providers across the district, with the Mid Ulster based Great Days Out showcase event returning on Wednesday October 18, from 10am to 1pm in The Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:32 BST
With free entry and exhibitors from attractions and activities throughout the council area, the event is aimed at showcasing some of the great visitor experiences available, so that whether you are looking for a free family day out or organising group trips/days out for your club or association, you can see what’s on offer and plan the perfect itinerary.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy is encouraging everyone to call in to browse the experiences on show.

“Mid Ulster offers an incredibly strong appeal for visitors interested in enjoying history, heritage, culture and the great outdoors. Our Great Days Out showcase event lets everyone find out what they can see, do and explore in our district. This year there are brand new visitor experiences on offer, and whatever or wherever you choose, you can be sure that a giant welcome awaits you in Mid Ulster,” he said.

Ceoldán: The Stargazer, a Thomas Dambo sculpture is one of the amazing things to see in Mid Ulster. Credit: MUDCCeoldán: The Stargazer, a Thomas Dambo sculpture is one of the amazing things to see in Mid Ulster. Credit: MUDC
Steeped in archaeology, history and heritage, Mid Ulster contains one of the richest seams of archaeological, historic and heritage sites and facilities in the region.

Visitors to the fair will be able to speak with representatives from a wide range of tourism businesses including: OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Croga Tours; River Bann Boat Tours; Killymoon Castle and Friels Bar/Emigrants Walk.