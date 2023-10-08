Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Explore Northern Ireland's great scenery from the comfort of your car.Explore Northern Ireland's great scenery from the comfort of your car.
Explore Northern Ireland's great scenery from the comfort of your car.

9 fabulous scenic drives in Northern Ireland you really need to do

Whatever the time of year there are plenty of great spots across Northern Ireland to visit in the comfort of your car.
By Rachel Stephens
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST

Home to stunning scenery and known for being the filming base for a variety of TV and movie productions, you’re spoilt for choice with options of where to drive.

Our coastlines, countrysides and cities are connected by a series of amazing open roads, winding routes and fantastic highways.

With scenic viewpoints and cities to explore along the way, we’ve found nine great drives in Northern Ireland that you really should take the time to do. You might also find some fabulous Instagrammable opportunities on your trip.

This 20-mile scenic drive is best started at Coleraine, where you’ll stoop to sea level on arrival at Downhill Beach, Castlerock. From here, you’ll follow the incredible Binevenagh Scenic Route, coming across breathtaking views of Donegal at Gortmore picnic area and viewpoint. For more information, go to causewaycoastalroute.com/binevenagh

1. Binevenagh scenic route, Limavady

This 20-mile scenic drive is best started at Coleraine, where you’ll stoop to sea level on arrival at Downhill Beach, Castlerock. From here, you’ll follow the incredible Binevenagh Scenic Route, coming across breathtaking views of Donegal at Gortmore picnic area and viewpoint. For more information, go to causewaycoastalroute.com/binevenagh Photo: Causeway Coastal Route

Rising to the top of the Magho cliffs, the Lough Navar Forest drive provides panoramic views across the Sperrin mountains. The drive is around seven miles long, featuring many viewpoints, picnic stops and walking areas along the way. Open every day from 10am until sunset, this magnificent drive invites you to appreciate some of Northern Ireland’s most extensive views. For more information, go to cuilcaghlakelands.org/lough-navar-forest

2. Lough Navar Forest, Fermanagh

Rising to the top of the Magho cliffs, the Lough Navar Forest drive provides panoramic views across the Sperrin mountains. The drive is around seven miles long, featuring many viewpoints, picnic stops and walking areas along the way. Open every day from 10am until sunset, this magnificent drive invites you to appreciate some of Northern Ireland’s most extensive views. For more information, go to cuilcaghlakelands.org/lough-navar-forest Photo: Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark website

Known as The Pilgrim’s Walk, or in this case, The Pilgrim’s Drive, St Patrick’s Trail takes you on a journey between Armagh and Downpatrick. Starting at the Navan Centre in Armagh, this 82-mile drive uncovers a host of historical religious sites along the way, explaining the history and lore behind the missionary Saint Patrick. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/saint-patricks-way

3. St Patrick’s Trail.The Navan Centre, 81 Killylea Road, Armagh

Known as The Pilgrim’s Walk, or in this case, The Pilgrim’s Drive, St Patrick’s Trail takes you on a journey between Armagh and Downpatrick. Starting at the Navan Centre in Armagh, this 82-mile drive uncovers a host of historical religious sites along the way, explaining the history and lore behind the missionary Saint Patrick. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/saint-patricks-way Photo: Via Ireland.com

The Mourne Coastal Route is the ultimate instagrammable drive, providing an amazing, 120 mile long journey through stunning coastal Ireland. Driving from Belfast, across The Ards Peninsula, County Down coast, the Mourne Mountains and finally on to Newry, this route provides a scenic overview of the island, with its magnificent views and idyllic nature landscapes. For more information, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com/mourne-coastal-route

4. Mourne Coastal Route, Co Down

The Mourne Coastal Route is the ultimate instagrammable drive, providing an amazing, 120 mile long journey through stunning coastal Ireland. Driving from Belfast, across The Ards Peninsula, County Down coast, the Mourne Mountains and finally on to Newry, this route provides a scenic overview of the island, with its magnificent views and idyllic nature landscapes. For more information, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com/mourne-coastal-route Photo: VisitArdsandNorthDown

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northern IrelandHomeInstagrammable
Register
Follow us