Whatever the time of year there are plenty of great spots across Northern Ireland to visit in the comfort of your car.
Home to stunning scenery and known for being the filming base for a variety of TV and movie productions, you’re spoilt for choice with options of where to drive.
Our coastlines, countrysides and cities are connected by a series of amazing open roads, winding routes and fantastic highways.
With scenic viewpoints and cities to explore along the way, we’ve found nine great drives in Northern Ireland that you really should take the time to do. You might also find some fabulous Instagrammable opportunities on your trip.
1. Binevenagh scenic route, Limavady
This 20-mile scenic drive is best started at Coleraine, where you’ll stoop to sea level on arrival at Downhill Beach, Castlerock.
From here, you’ll follow the incredible Binevenagh Scenic Route, coming across breathtaking views of Donegal at Gortmore picnic area and viewpoint.
For more information, go to causewaycoastalroute.com/binevenagh Photo: Causeway Coastal Route
2. Lough Navar Forest, Fermanagh
Rising to the top of the Magho cliffs, the Lough Navar Forest drive provides panoramic views across the Sperrin mountains.
The drive is around seven miles long, featuring many viewpoints, picnic stops and walking areas along the way.
Open every day from 10am until sunset, this magnificent drive invites you to appreciate some of Northern Ireland’s most extensive views.
For more information, go to cuilcaghlakelands.org/lough-navar-forest Photo: Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark website
3. St Patrick’s Trail.The Navan Centre, 81 Killylea Road, Armagh
Known as The Pilgrim’s Walk, or in this case, The Pilgrim’s Drive, St Patrick’s Trail takes you on a journey between Armagh and Downpatrick.
Starting at the Navan Centre in Armagh, this 82-mile drive uncovers a host of historical religious sites along the way, explaining the history and lore behind the missionary Saint Patrick.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/saint-patricks-way Photo: Via Ireland.com
4. Mourne Coastal Route, Co Down
The Mourne Coastal Route is the ultimate instagrammable drive, providing an amazing, 120 mile long journey through stunning coastal Ireland.
Driving from Belfast, across The Ards Peninsula, County Down coast, the Mourne Mountains and finally on to Newry, this route provides a scenic overview of the island, with its magnificent views and idyllic nature landscapes.
For more information, go to visitardsandnorthdown.com/mourne-coastal-route Photo: VisitArdsandNorthDown