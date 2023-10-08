2 . Lough Navar Forest, Fermanagh

Rising to the top of the Magho cliffs, the Lough Navar Forest drive provides panoramic views across the Sperrin mountains. The drive is around seven miles long, featuring many viewpoints, picnic stops and walking areas along the way. Open every day from 10am until sunset, this magnificent drive invites you to appreciate some of Northern Ireland’s most extensive views. For more information, go to cuilcaghlakelands.org/lough-navar-forest Photo: Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark website