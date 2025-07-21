The First Minister and deputy First Minister have congratulated Scottie Scheffler on winning the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Hailing the event a magnificent success, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "I want to congratulate Scottie Scheffler on winning The Open – what a brilliant performance over the past four days.

"Of course he has had so much success on the PGA Tour and in other tournaments, but I have no doubt this is really special for him as it is his first time winning golf’s oldest major championship.

“This year’s Open has been another money-can’t-buy showcase for our beautiful north coast and the amazing product we have to offer to visitors and investors. I would like to pay tribute to all the golfers, the organisers, and of course the fans who turned out in record numbers, for making this tournament such a huge success.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly pictured with the famous Claret Jug at Royal Portrush Golf Club. CREDIT KELVIN BOYES

"It's been another incredible week for golf fans here, and I know they will be looking forward to The Open returning to our shores in the years ahead.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, who was in the grandstand at the 18th green to see the world’s number one golfer lift the Claret Jug, said: "I am absolutely delighted for Scottie Scheffler, winning his fourth major here at the magnificent Royal Portrush Golf Club.

"The noise was incredible as he walked up the 18th with huge crowds lining the fairway. The atmosphere was electric; what an amazing sight.

“And what a great effort from our own Rory McIlroy, but unfortunately it just wasn’t to be. Scottie Scheffler has been magnificent throughout the tournament and thoroughly deserves to be the Champion Golfer.

"It has been another fantastic Open Championship - yet again showing that Northern Ireland excels at putting on major sporting events.

"The television coverage of this week's event has been seen in more than 190 countries across the globe. And this worldwide exposure showing our stunning north coast and Northern Ireland as a must-visit golf tourism destination will attract more visitors to our shores and bring significant benefits for our tourism and hospitality sectors and wider economy."