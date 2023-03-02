Miss Northern Ireland, Daria Gapska, visited Finaghy to officially re-open the “absolutely fabulous” NI Hospice Shop after the favourite shopping spot of locals was recently upgraded with a major extension and facelift.

The revamped flagship store has seen its shopfloor double in size, with customers now spoilt for choice with even more quality pre-loved goods, including shoes, fashion accessories, clothing, must-read books, bric-a-brac and more.

Daria Gapska, Miss Northern Ireland, said: “I am so pleased to re-launch this amazing Hospice shop. We are all aware of the need to be more environmentally conscious and Hospice stores provide such a fantastic way to shop sustainably, with items which have been saved from going to landfill. The wonderful range of quality pre-loved clothing and goods here is brilliant value. Shopping and donating items are such great ways to support Hospice’s vital work."

Miss Northern Ireland, Daria Gapska, officially re-opens the “absolutely fabulous” revamped Hospice Shop in Finaghy, with help from Laura Young, Shop Manager, and Gerry Allen, Shop Supervisor.

Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “After being closed for the refit, we’re so excited to re-open the doors to our amazing customers.

“We’ve always had brilliant support from local people, so we’re delighted to introduce our statement shop to Finaghy and Belfast’s Lisburn Road community. The stylish, modern interior will once more prove to be an added draw to the area by enhancing the customer experience for new and existing customers.

“Most importantly, the refreshed shop will help make a huge difference to the lives of local people who need it most. Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care."