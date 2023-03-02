Twelve groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh have received a welcome funding boost from the National Lottery

The National Lottery Community Fund has awarded funding to 12 community organisations in the Lisburn and Castlereagh areas.

One of the organisations receiving funding is The Resurgam Community Development Trust, in partnership with Lisburn YMCA. They are using a £475,617 grant to provide tailored emotional support for young people, to help them cope with issues in their lives before they need crisis intervention.

The National Autistic Society has been awarded a £110,935 grant to run learning activities for autistic people of all ages and their families from their centre in Carryduff.

Diabetes UK, based in Lisburn and working across Northern Ireland, received a £447,488 grant to support people living with diabetes and those at risk of developing diabetes.

A welcome boost for local groups thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund

Beechlawn Special School in Hillsborough has also been awarded a £7,702 grant to organise their Makaton choir to perform at Adoption UK's Voice in A Million event in March 2023 at Wembley arena. The school will be the only Makaton choir performing and the only representatives from Northern Ireland.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes across the UK, including Killynure Community Association in Carryduff. They are using a £9,730 grant to fund running costs so they can continue to run a community hub, organise activities for older people and to free up resources to create a strategic plan.

Knockmore Community Association in Lisburn is using a £10,000 grant to expand their Men’s shed service to meet demand. They will buy an additional shed and tools and fund overheads to help with rising costs.

Moira Friendship Group is using a £10,000 grant to run activities for older members to bring them together and improve health and wellbeing.

Also receiving funding in the area are Moneyreagh Women’s Institute, Dromara and District Community Art Group, Down and Lisburn Deaf Group, Broomhedge LOL 121, Dunbeg, and Ashvale and Kilwarin Community Group.