Ten villages have secured funding to explore regeneration projects aimed at breathing new life into rural communities across Northern Ireland.

A key element of the scheme is to identify old buildings that could be brought back into use for the benefit of the community.

Historic properties in this round of funding include a former national school dating back to the 1840s, a workhouse which once housed 500 people before closing in 1916 and a fort dating back more than 400 years.

As part of the Village Catalyst Programme seven viability grants, totalling £60,000, have been allocated to projects in Co Antrim – Bushmills; Co Tyrone – Caledon, Fintona and Donaghmore; Co Londonderry – Culmore; Co Down – Cloughey and Co Armagh - Kilmore.

Ballinderry War Memorial Hall

A further £50,000 in development grants – stage 2 in the process - has been awarded to initiatives in Clogher, Co Tyrone; Hilltown, Co Down and Ballinderry Upper, Co Antrim.

Plans for community use by the the successful applicants include delivering mental health support for young people, a hub for community groups, affordable housing, a youth club, tourist facilities, training space, counselling services and childcare provision.

The Village Catalyst Programme is a partnership between Department for Communities (DfC), Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) and the Housing Executive.

Three Stages

National School Bushmills

Funding is open to charities, social enterprises and other not-for-profit groups in rural villages with a population under 5,000. To be eligible the building must be listed or within a conservation area.

Three stages of funding have been open to applications over the last year: viability grants of up to £10,000, project development grants of up to £20,000 and delivery grants of up to £200,000.

Iain Greenway, director of DfC Historic Environment Division, said: “This scheme follows a pilot where four historic buildings at risk were revitalised to provide sustainable uses for villages.

“In addition to tackling dereliction, we saw the delivery of important new social and economic uses in all of the places supported. This partnership shows what can be achieved when we work together and pool scarce resources.

“I look forward to seeing the projects supported this year coming to fruition and delivering for their communities."

The 10 village projects awarded grants are:

Culmore Fort, Derry: Culmore Community Partnership Limited (£8,000 viability grant).

St Patrick’s Hall, Fintona: management committee of St Patrick’s Hall, Fintona (£8,000 viability grant).

Kilmore Cottage, Portadown: Kilmore Oneilland Building Preservation Trust (£10,000 viability grant).

Cloughey Church: The Cloughey Heritage Group (£9,000 viability grant).

National School Bushmills: The Bushmills Trust (£10,000 viability grant).

Mullygruen House, Donaghmore: St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore Parent Support Group (£7,500 viability grant).

Caledon Men's Shed, Old Court House, Caledon: Caledon Regeneration Partnership Limited (£7,500 viability grant).

Ballinderry War Memorial Hall, Ballinderry Upper: Ballinderry War Memorial Hall Committee (£20,000 development grant).

St John’s Church, Hilltown: Clonduff Development Enterprise (£20,000 development grant)

Former Poor Law Hospital, Clogher: Early Years (£10,000 development grant).

Matthew McKeague, chief executive cfficer of the AHF, said: “We are very pleased to be involved with the ambitious Village Catalyst programme.

