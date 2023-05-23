The 27-year-old social media executive from Belfast impressed the panel of judges on Monday night at a glittering ceremony in the Europa Hotel, giving her the winning edge over 27 other finalists, to acquire the coveted crown from previous title holder, Daria Gapska.

Kaitlyn – Miss Castle Kitchen – has acted for Disney Channel UK and holds a diploma in musical theatre performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Runners-up on the night were Molly Rodgers aged 21 from Limavady who came second in the contest and 17-year-old student Evie Judge from Portadown who was placed third.

The 2023 Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke. Picture: Brendan Gallagher

The gala final was a glamorous affair hosted by Former Miss Northern Ireland and Miss World Europe Anna Leitch and radio presenter, Rebecca McKinney.

Contest organiser and managing director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models, Victoria Withers said: “We are thrilled that Kaitlyn has won the title. Although the standard of talent has been extremely high this year, Kaitlyn has really sparkled throughout the contest and she certainly wowed the judging panel on the night.”

Kaitlyn said: “I am absolutely delighted to wear the Miss Northern Ireland crown and be given the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in this way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Taking part in the contest has been such an immense experience and I never thought I would come this far. I’ve always looked up to previous Miss Northern Ireland winners, so I hope to follow in their footsteps and become a positive role model for other local girls.

Kaitlyn Clarke has been crowned the 2023 Miss Northern Ireland at a glittering ceremony at the Europa Hotel, Belfast. Picture: Brendan Gallagher.

"The competition has already been such a life changing experience and I have made friends for life. Winning this title is undoubtedly life-changing and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me!”

The 2022 winner Daria Gapska said: “I’ve had an incredible year as Miss Northern Ireland. It’s been real honour fulfilling this role and I’ve gained so much from my experience.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I relinquish my crown, but I am so happy to be passing it to Kaitlyn, who is such a deserving winner, and beautiful inside and out. I wish her all the very best for her year as Miss Northern Ireland 2023 and I am so excited to follow her journey.”

Advertisement

Advertisement