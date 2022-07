Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon said the 15 year old has been missing since Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police and family are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 15 year old Jenny Williamson.

“Last seen in the Loughbrickland Area around midnight on the 28th June.

Jenny Williamson is missing and was last seen in Loughbrickland, Co Down on Tuesday.

“She is approx 5ft4, slim build with long brown hair, wearing black leggings and a blue hoodie.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101 and quote serial number 1283 of 28/06/22.”

