Missing Magherafelt boy has been found ‘safe and well’
Magherafelt police say a missing seven-year-old boy has turned up safe and well.
The child had last been seen in the Parkmore Heights area of the town.
The PSNI released a description of the young boy and appealed on social media for information.
They asked members of the public to get in touch if they sighted him.
His disappearance sparked alarm among local people concerned for the child’s welfare in the cold weather.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "He has been located safe and well."