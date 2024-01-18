Register
Missing Magherafelt boy has been found ‘safe and well’

Magherafelt police say a missing seven-year-old boy has turned up safe and well.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 17:42 GMT
The child had last been seen in the Parkmore Heights area of the town.

The PSNI released a description of the young boy and appealed on social media for information.

The PSNI say the missing seven-year-old has been located safe and well. Credit: PSNIThe PSNI say the missing seven-year-old has been located safe and well. Credit: PSNI
They asked members of the public to get in touch if they sighted him.

His disappearance sparked alarm among local people concerned for the child’s welfare in the cold weather.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "He has been located safe and well."