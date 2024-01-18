Magherafelt police say a missing seven-year-old boy has turned up safe and well.

The child had last been seen in the Parkmore Heights area of the town.

The PSNI released a description of the young boy and appealed on social media for information.

The PSNI say the missing seven-year-old has been located safe and well. Credit: PSNI

They asked members of the public to get in touch if they sighted him.

His disappearance sparked alarm among local people concerned for the child’s welfare in the cold weather.