Missing Philip Jordan: Appeal to find 63-year-old man last seen in Armagh but may be travelling in a camper van
A missing persons alert has gone out for a 63-year-old man last seen in Armagh but who may be travelling in a camper van.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Armagh police are concerned for the whereabouts of Philip Jordan who is aged 63 years.
"Philip is missing from the Maydown Road area of Armagh and may be in a red Renault camper van GCZ1722.
"He was last seen at 11am on Wednesday October18. If you can help locate Philip please ring 101 quoting 1702-181023.”