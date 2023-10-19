Register
Missing Philip Jordan: Appeal to find 63-year-old man last seen in Armagh but may be travelling in a camper van

A missing persons alert has gone out for a 63-year-old man last seen in Armagh but who may be travelling in a camper van.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Armagh police are concerned for the whereabouts of Philip Jordan who is aged 63 years.

Missing Philip Jordan (63) was last seen in Armagh but may be travelling in a camper van says police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.
"Philip is missing from the Maydown Road area of Armagh and may be in a red Renault camper van GCZ1722.

"He was last seen at 11am on Wednesday October18. If you can help locate Philip please ring 101 quoting 1702-181023.”

