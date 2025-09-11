MLA Maurice Bradley has said he is extremely disappointed that Coleraine Football Club missed out on funding in the stadia funding programme.

The DUP representative was speaking after the release of government finance to improve football grounds across Northern Ireland on Thursday, September 11.

“DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made his announcement this morning and sadly Coleraine did not progress,” said MLA Bradley.

“To say that I am disappointed is an understatement. It just feels like all the hard work and lobbying for the area is going to waste.

“Once again the Coleraine area has missed out on Government funding – so much for regional balance. Very few clubs outside of the Belfast area have been successful. I just don’t know what more we can do.

“We have the Super Cup, the Foyle Cup is now spreading into Coleraine, we have 3,000 children attending the Harry Gregg Foundation every Saturday. We need a stadium and associated facilities that are fit for purpose.

"I will be asking for a meeting with Department officials to find out what criteria was not met. This is hugely disappointing.”