East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley has welcomed the start of construction on a new social housing development in Coleraine.

Woven Housing has been given planning approval to build 46 new homes at Captain Street.

“This is extremely welcome news for Coleraine,” said the DUP MLA Mr Bradley.

“There is a critical shortage of social housing across Northern Ireland, and this development will help make a difference to families and individuals in need.”

Highlighting the severity of the local housing situation and citing daily conversations with constituents who have been on housing waiting lists for years, MLA Bradley continued: “Many of these are young families living in unsuitable accommodation. Some are sleeping in cars or have been forced into temporary housing far from their support networks. The current situation is really concerning.”

The Woven Housing development will include 15 one-bedroom apartments, three one-bedroom wheelchair-accessible apartments, six two-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom houses, one two-bedroom wheelchair-accessible house and one three-bedroom wheelchair-accessible house.

The homes are expected to be completed by January 2027 and allocation will be managed through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s Housing Selection Scheme.

“This project is a positive step forward, and I will continue to advocate for further investment in social housing across East Londonderry and beyond,” Mr Bradley concluded.