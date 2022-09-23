MLA in praise of Dogs Trust during visit to Ballymena rehoming centre

Pam, who has adopted two dogs from the Centre, enjoyed a tour of the kennels where she met current residents including terrier-cross Rosie, who is soon to leave Ballymena for her forever home.

During the tour, Pam talked to centre staff about the current issues impacting dog welfare in the country, including the cost-of-living crisis and the large-scale breeding establishments which operate in Northern Ireland. She also saw the building work, which is currently underway at the centre, which will allow Dogs Trust to look after and rehome more dogs once complete.

She said: “It was a pleasure to visit Dogs Trust Ballymena and I would like to acknowledge the wonderful work that this amazing charity does. Having adopted my two fabulous dogs, Buddy and Lenny from Dogs Trust Ballymena, I would highly recommend rehoming a rescue dog to anyone considering taking on the responsibility of a four-legged friend.

Pam Cameron MLA is pictured with Rosie and Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager Conor O’Kane.

Conor O’Kane, Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager said: “We were delighted to welcome Pam to our Rehoming Centre. Having adopted two dogs from us, we are very grateful for her support spreading the message that rehoming a rescue dog can be a really positive, life changing experience for both the family and the dog. This support is especially important at the current time when we are receiving a record number of rehoming enquiries due to the cost-of-living crisis.”