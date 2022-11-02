Modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty take home esteemed Children’s Music Award

Entitled Hymns from Home, the album harks back to time the Getty family spent in Northern Ireland during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The award-winning album contains a collection of songs beautifully performed by the family’s young children, including renditions of famous hymns, Amazing Grace, All Things Bright and Beautiful as well as the Getty’s-own, Christ Our Hope in Life and Death, one of the fastest growing hymns in the Getty’s catalogue.

Keith Getty, who hails from Lisburn, said: “Winning Best Children’s Album means the world to us as a family.

"Getting the recognition from the industry’s pre-eminent Christian music awards is absolutely wonderful.

"The girls have worked so hard and put an incredible amount of energy, creativity and passion into this collection of songs and we hope this comes across to listeners. Looking ahead, we can’t wait to perform the album with our girls live in Belfast next year in front of a sell-out home crowd.

“In making this album we wanted to hark back to our roots here in Northern Ireland. Though we spend much of the year over in the United States, getting over to Northern Ireland is always a special time for us as a family.