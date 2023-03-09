The tragic death of baby Frank Michael McIlduff has been described as ‘every parent’s nightmare’.

The one-year-old, from College Grove in Lurgan, died in a road traffic collision in Moira on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman in her 60s, understood to be the little boy’s grandmother, was seriously injured.

Baby Frank Michael McIlduff died at the scene of Wednesday's road collision in Moira. Picture: Pacemaker

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said her ‘heart goes out to the McIlduff family’.

"Such unimaginable pain of loss must be facing this family at the tragic loss of little Frank, and our thoughts and prayers are very much with Frank’s grandmother as she battles serious injury in hospital, also with the lorry driver and the entire Moira and Lurgan community.

"I know the community here in Lurgan will rally round the family at this time of grief.

"This is every parent’s nightmare and we will be remembering this dear family in the days ahead.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd also expressed his deepest sympathies.

"My thoughts and prayers and those of the entire community are with the McIlduff and Gracey families at this awful time. Words cannot express the heartache and anguish they will be feeling at the loss of baby Frank.

"We stand with you in support and sorrow and offer you are deepest condolences,” he said.

A local counsellor, meanwhile, has offered her services free of charge to assist people impacted by the tragedy.

Christine Irwin said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of the terrible collision.

"Thinking about all those involved especially the family and those who witnessed the incident. I have a counselling office in Moira and specialise in trauma and would love to help in any way that I can,” she posted on her Facebook page.

"If anyone feels the need to speak someone one to one about what they witnessed in a safe space, I will open the office on Saturday. There will be no charge for this but ask that you text me your name and a time that suits so that I can book in 50 minute slots. If Saturday doesn't suit but you are interested, let me know and I will try to run this again.

