Moneymore woman pounding the roads to raise funds for local cancer organisation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Moneymore woman is employed by Dale Farm - a company that has been proudly supporting Cancer Focus Northern Ireland for over five years.
Carol has been training hard for the marathon on April 28, and says working with Cancer Focus and having seen the impact of their services, is one of the biggest motivators.S
She said: "I am honoured to run the London Marathon for Cancer Focus NI. I have worked closely with the charity over the last number years, fundraising with the team at Dale Farm.
"I have seen the positive impact Cancer Focus NI makes to those affected by cancer in our local community. Cancer has impacted so many of my work colleagues and friends lives, and I want to give something back to the charity that works tirelessly to help people on their cancer journey."
Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are cheering Carol on all the way, and we are so grateful to have her support. Carol’s dedication to fundraising shows us time and time again the difference local people and businesses make to our organisation and enable us to provide vital support to the 1 in 2 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. We are wishing Carol the best of luck for race day and look forward to hearing how she gets on.” If you would like help towards the fundraising effort, you can do so here