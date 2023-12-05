A student from Moneyreagh is calling on others to consider fostering a trainee guide dog following her own positive experiences volunteering with the Guide Dogs charity.

Anna Robinson helped train puppy, Teal, to become a talented guide dog to support the blind and visually impaired.

The puppy was a lifeline for the 19-year-old and her family. Following the death of their golden retriever last year, Anna’s little brother Ben was then diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer.

The family were hesitant to get another dog as they didn’t want to leave it at home while Ben was undergoing his seven months of chemotherapy treatment.

Anna Robinson. (Pic: Contributed).

After seeing a flyer in a coffee shop, Anna did some research into fostering a guide dog.

Anna said: “The 9 to 5, Monday to Friday, was ideal as it meant I could pick Teal up after university or work.

“With fostering you never had to worry about leaving the dog alone. Also, it meant my brother had a dog on the weekends when he came home. The dog was a blessing as he was so good with him.”

In April 2023 she got Teal, a 22-month-old Golden Retriever Labrador Cross. Teal stayed with Anna for 12 weeks before graduating into a fully-trained guide dog.

Teal was a big support for her brother during his treatment. She says: “Ben got the all-clear in June, but he had lost mobility in his right leg. When he met Teal, he was on crutches, but as his mobility improved, it was lovely having a dog that went at the right pace for him on walks. Teal was also very aware of his limitations and would go over to him when he was on the sofa so he could play with him.”

Anna admits fostering a guide dog is “definitely a huge commitment” but the guide dogs team were able to be flexible around her busy schedule.

As well as studying, Anna works part-time for a local youth organisation in the evenings and at weekends. Teal would occasionally come along and help. She explained: “He was so good with the kids, they could just sit and pet him. He was a normal dog without the harness, but as soon as it was on, he just knew he was working. Everyone loved him, he was such a help.”

Teal’s departure left a large hole in Anna’s life.

She stated: “I missed him more the weeks after he left because I had so much free time to miss him.

“But knowing he’s out doing something good for someone else really helps. I have seen him out and about working a few times around Belfast with his visually impaired owner and it’s a privilege seeing him as a working guide dog.”

Anna, who models and has competed in Miss Northern Ireland, already has plans to foster again, adding: “I’m going to foster next year at the same time, it worked well for me around my studies.“Ben has been doing really well. He is hoping that when he can drive, he can foster a dog himself, as he loves the idea of it so much.”