Moorfields traffic disruption warning as police return to scene of fatal crash

Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption in the Moorfields area of Ballymena on Sunday (June 11) as officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit return to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision.

A male motorcyclist, aged 80, sadly passed away following the collision on Sunday, May 7.

A PSNI spokesperson said investigations at the scene will be carried out by officers on the morning and early afternoon of Sunday, June 11.

"Traffic disruption is expected between the Collin Road / Church Road and Douglas Road / Collin Road junctions, with the Ballynulto Road / Church Road junction also affected.

"Traffic will be facilitated but delays are expected and motorists should leave more time for their journey.