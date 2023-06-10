Moorfields traffic disruption warning as police return to scene of fatal crash

A male motorcyclist, aged 80, sadly passed away following the collision on Sunday, May 7.
A PSNI spokesperson said investigations at the scene will be carried out by officers on the morning and early afternoon of Sunday, June 11.
"Traffic disruption is expected between the Collin Road / Church Road and Douglas Road / Collin Road junctions, with the Ballynulto Road / Church Road junction also affected.
"Traffic will be facilitated but delays are expected and motorists should leave more time for their journey.
"We thank you for your patience as this work is carried out and would continue to ask anyone who was travelling in the Church Road area, on Sunday, May 7 at around 10.20am, and witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 701 07/05/23,” added the spokesperson.