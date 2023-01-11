More than 1,120 people homeless in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area new NI Housing Executive figures reveal

A total of 1,127 people ‘presented’ as homeless in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area in 2021/21 – with more than 600 accepted as ‘statutorily homeless’.

The latest figures were issued by the NI Housing Executive following and event organised by the South Homelessness Local Area Group in Portadown which aimed to focus on raising awareness of homelessness in the region.

-

Advertisement

Speakers at the South Homelessness Local Area Group event in Portadown included Carla Stevenson, NI Alternatives, Teresa Miles, Belfast and Central Mission, Catherine Carey, Housing Executive, Glen Dickson, ABC Council Ukraine Assistance Centre Manager, Mark Ingham, Housing Executive South Area Manager, and Luicinda Wilson, Co-ownership.

Advertisement

-

Statutory, voluntary and community agencies took part in the forum at Millennium Court which included presentations, workshops and discussions.

Advertisement

It was held as part of a series of events across Northern Ireland on the theme ‘Have the Conversation’ to mark Homelessness Awareness Week (HAW) in December.

The group meets regularly to discuss local issues and solutions in order to address and prevent homelessness.

Representatives attended from NI Alternatives, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Co-Ownership, Belfast Central Mission and Housing Rights.

Speakers brought delegates up to date with the latest facts and figures, and the steps being taken to combat the problem.

Advertisement

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “In 2021/22 a total of 1,127 households presented as homeless in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area with 606 accepted as statutorily homeless.

“For any applicants who are presenting as homeless from South Region, including Portadown and Lurgan, we will provide support and assistance via our South Area Housing solutions and Support Teams.

Advertisement

“Our aim is to provide person centred services which are tailored to meet the needs of individual customers and support them to achieve sustainable housing solutions.

“Staff in the Housing Solutions and Support Teams work with customers and various statutory agencies and charities to provide support for our clients.

“This support can include floating support to prevent homelessness or temporary accommodation in cases where emergency accommodation is required."

The Housing Executive spokesperson added: “On the separate issue of new builds, last year we invested £6.41m in new build accommodation in the borough.

Advertisement

“In 2021-22, 59 homes were completed in this area – 12 in Portadown, 42 in Lurgan, and five in Craigavon.

“There are 21 new builds due to start in Portadown this year and 44 in Lurgan by 2024/25.

Advertisement

“We continue to review our land assets in the area to identify and progress development opportunity sites which could help to address local needs.

“We recognise the importance of continued partnership with councils and the housing sector and the need for sustained levels of funding to meet the growing need for social housing.”

At the meeting presentations and discussions included mediation and community support, home ownership options with Co-Ownership, support available for young people, challenges faced by refugees and local support available, and Housing Rights projects.

Chair Mark Ingham, Housing Executive manager for the South Area, said: “We are having the conversation to explore ways we can try to prevent homelessness in the local council area and how best to support people who become homeless.

Advertisement

“Homelessness is not only about people rough sleeping but includes other issues such as people making temporary arrangements to stay with friends and families and those living in accommodation which does not meet their needs because of mobility or other issues.

“We were grateful to have the opportunity to discuss this important issue and to raise awareness of the support available in the local area.”

Advertisement

Catherine Carey, the Housing Executive’s Homelessness Strategy Manager, facilitated a workshop on the South Area Local Action Plan, outlining the role of the group and how all agencies can work together.

Discussions highlighted the challenges faced by the sector and plans on how each agency could contribute to developing solutions to prevent homelessness.

She said: “This group plays a key part in the delivery of the Homelessness Strategy 2022-27 and it is important that we continue to work together in order to prevent homelessness and to ensure that we provide appropriate support to those households experiencing homelessness.”