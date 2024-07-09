Retired Consultant Urologist Mr Aidan O'Brien

A review into patients under the care of now-retired Consultant Urologist Mr Aidan O’Brien found that more than 350 patients required at least one change to their treatment plans.

The ‘extensive’ review was carried out by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and involved a total of 2,302 urology patients. Of these patients 549 were offered a recall appointment, with 353 of these patients requiring at least one change to their treatment plans.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

The Chief Executive of the Trust apologised to those affected and their families that ‘the care provided by the Trust fell below what was acceptable and that, in some cases this caused distress or contributed to harm’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr O’Brien, who was a consultant based at Craigavon Hospital from 1992, has been the focus of a public inquiry into the Urology services provided by the Trust prior to May 2020.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it started the Lookback Review in July 2021. “The purpose of this Lookback Review was to determine if the treatment received by individual patients was appropriate, and to an acceptable standard, or if patients required a change to their treatment plan.”

The review was conducted in two phases. The first phase (Cohort 1) completed in August 2023. The second and final phase (Cohort 2) began in September 2023 and is now concluded.

"The Southern Trust is satisfied that all patients who needed to be reviewed have been and that there will be no further urology recalls as a result of the clinical practice of Mr Aidan O’Brien,” said the spokesperson.Dr Maria O’Kane, Chief Executive of the Southern Health, and Social Care Trust, said: “The decision to review and re-call so many people was not taken lightly. It was an essential requirement to assure our patients and ourselves that everyone received the best possible care. I sincerely apologise again to the affected patients and to their families that the care provided by the Trust fell below what was acceptable and that, in some cases this caused distress or contributed to harm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The Department of Health welcomes the announcement today by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust regarding the publication of the 'SHSCT Urology Lookback Review Activity and Outcomes Report for Cohort 2'.

"The publication of the report is a significant milestone following the announcement of the commencement of the Urology Lookback Review in November 2020. The Urology Lookback Review was initiated by the Southern Trust following concerns about the clinical practice of the now retired consultant urologist, Mr Aidan O’Brien.

“The Southern Trust has confirmed that this marks the completion of the Urology Lookback Review and no further patient cohorts are required for review, following the completion of Cohort 2.