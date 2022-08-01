More tributes paid to Alderman John Finlay

Independent East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden offered her sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Finlay who died this morning (August 1).

Ms Sugden described the DUP Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council member as a “dedicated public servant” and paid tribute to his commitment to his constituents even after his cancer diagnosis.

“I was very sorry to hear that Alderman John Finlay has passed,” Ms Sugden said. “I would like to send my sincere condolences to his family, friends and DUP colleagues. I hope those who loved him and will miss him take comfort from his deep faith in God.

Councillor John Finlay

“I was saddened to learn of his illness, but I admired his strength and grace in how he dealt with the most difficult outcome. John was a dedicated public servant, serving those he represented through to his final days. I have no doubt his service to others is how he would want to be remembered. Rest in Peace.”