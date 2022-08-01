Tribute following death of DUP’s John Finlay

In a statement, Ian Paisley MP said: “This morning my dear friend and colleague Cllr John Finlay passed away.

“I and all his friends are heartbroken and sad to lose such a dedicated colleague and friend.

“John was an active public servant. He loved his role as a councillor. He took his job seriously and was an example to his colleagues. He was a faithful and dependable friend. John was amongst my closest friends. He held the post of chairman of the North Antrim association for almost 20 years. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back.

John Finlay with his wife Linda, whom he called 'the boss'

“He was a dedicated Christian. Johns Christian testimony was well known. He worshiped publicly and has deep Christian values. He was a great prayer worrier and supported many missionaries and church causes privately. He will be missed by them.