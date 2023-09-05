Mother whose son was killed on the A1 pleads for the road improvement scheme to go ahead
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Department for Infrastructure recently stated that work was ongoing to complete contract documents for the scheme, which is estimated to cost £65m to £75m.
However, the scheme does not appear on the Departments list of prioritised schemes and it has been revealed that no funding has been secured to allow the improvements to go ahead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a recent statement, the Department said: “No funding has been identified for this scheme. It has not been identified for funding in New Deal or the City/Growth deals and is not an Executive Flagship project.”
Monica Heaney has been an ardent campaigner for improvements to the A1 since her son, Karl, was killed on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore.
Monica said: “Karl was a beloved son, brother, boyfriend and uncle.
"The original A1 improvements were published in 2011. We are coming to the end of 2023 and phase 2 has just been deprioritised.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"This is not good enough. This road is one of the most dangerous roads in Northern Ireland and it should be a top priority.
“People like my son deserve better from the Department of Infrastructure and from the Executive. If these improvements had of been implemented, it would have prevented his crash and many like it.”
Since the death of her son Ms Heaney has established a support group for families effected by road collisions, plays a leading role in her local road safety committee and helps organise road safety talks to schools.
Alliance Party Lagan River DEA Councillor Jessica Johnston and Banbridge Councillor, Joy Ferguson, have called for the scheme to be prioritised
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Joy Ferguson said: “It is totally unsatisfactory that the A1 phase 2 improvement scheme was not a top priority.
"Since 2011 there has been 653 collisions and 28 fatalities with many more seriously injured.
"As the main Belfast to Dublin economic corridor, this road must be given greater priority. The views of the public, who have been calling for this upgrade for years, must be respected.”