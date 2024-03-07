Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mothering Sunday is normally the fourth Sunday of Lent, three weeks before Easter and aims to honour mothers for their selfless love and hard work throughout the year.

A bunch of flowers can put a smile on anyone’s face and in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas there are some fantastic florists and those who specialise in faux flowers (which look so like the real thing these days).

Some beautiful flowers at Luka's Blooms in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Floral Fusions in Craigavon is an expert on faux flowers as is Luka’s Blooms in Lurgan. Some of the arrangements in Luka’s Bloom’s shop in North Street are amazing. As well as fresh flowers, Luka’s Blooms also has balloons, chocolates, candles, cards, plants and planters. Sinead’s Florist in Portadown also has some fabulous flowers. Flowers by Sarah which has outlets in Portadown and Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, is also highly recommended with stunning arrangements.

Always popular with busy mums on their special day is Sunday lunch or Afternoon Tea. Luckily in the Upper Bann area we are blessed with many top restaurants and hotels serving some very tasty deals.

Stunning arrangements for Mother's Day at Luka's Blooms in Lurgan, Co Armagh

In Lurgan the Ashburn Hotel has recently been refurbished and is offering an exciting new menu for all mums on this special day. In Portadown the Seagoe Hotel also has some tasty treats for families as they pamper their mothers.

Thinking of getting yourself something tasty for your mum then try the Yellow Door in Portadown. The staff there has put together a packet of 4 large pancakes, a packet of their own dry cured bacon and a wee pot of proper maple syrup for £7.50. Numbers are limited, and these are available on Friday and Saturday so when they're gone, they're gone! When you are in, they also have a range of small hampers and foodie gifts in store. To reserve a kit at the Portadown deli, email [email protected]

The ever popular Ballydougan Pottery Cottages near Bleary are also open for afternoon tea. Check out the Thatch Coffee Shop, Restaurant & Gift Shop Information or Reservations – Tel: 028 383 42201 or email: [email protected] For superb service and tasty Afternoon Tea check out Cafe IncredABLE at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Also good for food is The Head o' Theroad between the Birches and Portadown. Their Sunday lunches are regularly booked out but check out their evening menu as well. For restaurant please call 02838851322.

What about a Spa day for your mum? There are so many wonderful therapists who offer spa days in the area. Check out Heavenly Holistics in Lurgan which is offering Mother’s Day packages. Bells Nirvana at South Lake Leisure Centre is also a great spot for some spa treatment.