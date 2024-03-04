Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man, known only as Mr. M from Armagh, won the money after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday 12 February. He plans to buy a new house with his winnings.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr M from Co Armagh has won £10k per month for a year in a National Lottery draw.

-

The lucky local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what fantastic news for Mr. M who has won £10,000 every month for an entire year. He can now look forward to buying a new house with his winnings. Huge congratulations!”

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you play using a Lucky Dip like Mr. M, or prefer to use your own personal selection of numbers, the national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set For Life is an exciting draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes.

The prizes include the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.

The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.