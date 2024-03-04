Mystery surrounds Mr M - a Co Armagh man who won £10k a month on Lottery and chooses to remain anonymous
The man, known only as Mr. M from Armagh, won the money after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday 12 February. He plans to buy a new house with his winnings.
The lucky local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what fantastic news for Mr. M who has won £10,000 every month for an entire year. He can now look forward to buying a new house with his winnings. Huge congratulations!”
Set For Life is an exciting draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes.