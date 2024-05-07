Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martyn Boyd was speaking after reading a Northern Ireland World story last week about motorcyclists who had parked their bikes at the same spot in Ballycastle for years querying why they were now being threatened with fines for parking there.

Mr Boyd, from the largest motorcyclists’ organisation in the UK with over 60,000 members nationwide, said: “This is a very unfortunate situation. Ballycastle is a favourite day-tripping destination for a great many motorcyclists and has been for a very long time. This type of action suggests that we are no longer welcome there.

"The car park beside this footpath does have dedicated motorcycle parking bays, about six of them! While it is permitted for 'bikes to park for free in car spaces in Council car parks, this one is so popular it is often full. When riders go out as a club or as a group of friends, they like to park together if possible.

The area in Ballycastle where motorcyclists traditionally gather. Credit Google Maps

"NI parking regulations mean that you cannot park on a pedestrian footpath beside any road that has double yellow lines. Yet for many years, it was acceptable for motorcycles to park there when visiting the town. Those riders bring trade to the town. They buy food, petrol, go to other shops, cafes etc. Making us feel unwelcome will affect that trade.

"The Dept for Infrastructure is responsible for enforcing on-street parking rules, through the Red Coat parking attendants. The problem is not with those attendants but with the narrow-mindedness of the DfI,” added Mr Boyd.

"I am lobbying the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to increase the amount of motorcycle parking available in the town's car parks or at another location near the sea front, even on a seasonal basis, the way other towns do who welcome riders. I will also be lobbying the DfI to implement a special consideration for motorcycles in that location, as is the case in parts of Belfast.

"Motorcycling, as a form of personal transport, as a leisure pursuit and, of course, as a racing sport, has a long tradition in Northern Ireland. To be made to feel unwelcome in a popular place because of intransigent bureaucracy is simply insulting,” he concluded.

The NI representative of the UK's largest motorcycle group, Motorcycle Action Group, has entered the debate over bikers parking in Ballycastle. Credit MAG

In response to the original story, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: ““The car park at the marina in Ballycastle is Council-owned. Historically, it has not been a charged car park, therefore limited enforcement has taken place within it.

"There are currently four dedicated motorcycle parking bays within the car park. Council reminds motorists that these four bays are intended for motorcycle users only and should not be used for parking other vehicles such as cars.

"While the number of dedicated motorcycle parking bays in this car park cannot accommodate the large volume of motorcycle users who regularly visit this area, Council advises that motorcycle users are also free to use the car parking bays, which are available on a first come first served basis.”