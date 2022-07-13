Loading...

Motorcyclist air lifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision at Ballygally

A motorcyclist was air lifted to hospital after a road traffic collision in the Ballygally area of Larne this afternoon (Wednesday).

Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:10 pm

The single-vehicle incident occurred shortly after midday in the Coast Road area of the town.

Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Ash said: “The motorcyclist was injured during the incident and was air lifted to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

“We are trying to ascertain the cause of the collision and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 825 of 13/07/22.”

