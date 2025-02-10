Dungannon-based Mackle Food Company has announced a £6.3million investment to expand its factory, enhance automation and boost productivity, creating 32 new jobs.

Established in 2005, Mackle Food Company specialises in extruded snack products for the early years and healthy eating markets.

Supported by Invest Northern Ireland, this strategic investment will enable the company to significantly increase its sales in markets outside Northern Ireland and create 32 high-quality jobs.

Visiting the company’s factory in Moy, Kieran Donoghue, Invest NI chief executive, said: “Invest NI has worked closely with Mackle Food Company since 2007, supporting its journey of innovation, skills development and export growth.

"This significant investment, the first supported by our Agri-Food Investment Initiative, will help the company embrace automation and increase production capacity. As part of the investment the company also plans to create 32 new jobs, injecting an additional £1.5m in salaries into the local economy.

“This investment aligns perfectly with our new strategy and our commitment to make Northern Ireland a sustainable, productive and prosperous economy.”

Mackle Food Company supplies global brands and exports their products around the world, making it a major player in private label manufacturing. Under the Agri-Food Investment Initiative, Invest NI has offered the company nearly £970,000 towards the capital investment.

Joseph Mackle, Mackle Food Company managing director, said: “The support we are receiving through Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative is helping us to automate our manufacturing processes.

“By replacing manual methods with advanced robotics and real-time production monitoring, we will enhance efficiency, reduce waste, move towards environmentally friendly materials, and significantly increase our outputs. This will ensure we are able to continue to grow our business as we expand into new markets and strengthen our relationships with global brands.

“A skilled workforce is essential to ensure automated processes are integrated properly. We are creating 32 new roles as part of this investment, including robotics engineers and IT automation support roles. These roles are crucial to ensure the new robotics and automation deliver efficiencies across the full manufacturing process.”

Gráinne Moody, Food and Drink director at Invest NI, added: “Investment in automation and digitalised processes provides a real opportunity for increased productivity in the agri-food sector. Mackle Food Company’s investment will not only improve the efficiency of the business but will bring a welcome boost to the local economy.”