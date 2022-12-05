Moy Park and its staff have gifted its charity partner Alzheimer’s Society a total of £110k this Christmas.

The food firm boosted money the staff had raised, matching it to raise the phenomenal amount for Alzheimer’s Society, which is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing information and support to those affected by dementia.

Mary Daly, Moy Park is pictured with Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland to celebrate the special fundraising milestone.

Team members at Moy Park in Craigavon, Dungannon, Ballymena and other outlets raised over £50,000 since the partnership with Alzheimer’s Society began in March 2021. The company has since matched this amount, donating an additional £50,000 to the charity. This match funding alongside additional fundraising activities brings the donation to £110,000.

Teams from across the Moy Park sites have been raising awareness of Alzheimer’s Society and the work they do to help those affected by dementia through activities including sky dives, quizzes, marathons and most recently a hike to the summit of Slieve Donard.

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in NI said: “We are extremely grateful to the Moy Park team for their incredible donation of over £100k to Alzheimer’s Society.

“There are estimated to be over 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK and too many are facing it alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance.

“Last year, Alzheimer’s Society services were used over 4.2 million times and people tell us this support is a real lifeline. Thanks to the generous support of fundraisers like Moy Park, Alzheimer’s Society can be there as a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.”

Kirsty Wilkins, HR and Performance Director at Moy Park said: “Our teams have gone above and beyond in their fundraising initiatives for this incredible charity, and we are delighted to match the amount raised ahead of the Christmas period, which can be a challenging time for many.

“Funding is crucial to the work of Alzheimer’s Society and we’re proud to support the vital dementia care services the charity provides to local communities and to fund its ongoing research. We hope our donation can assist with further breakthroughs in research for the condition.”

Moy Park’s charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society runs in tandem with the company’s other charitable work including its Community Support Fund initiative and support for a variety of local causes.