A new planning portal, where members of the public can view and submit planning applications, is now operational from today, Monday 5 December.

The new portal will provide a ‘modern streamlined service, making it easier for users to engage with the planning process by submitting and reviewing applications online, reporting breaches of planning control and submitting requests for regional planning applications’.

Craigavon Civic Centre, home of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “The ability to submit planning applications online will transform the system by putting online and paperless submissions at the heart of the business model, making the planning process more accessible for customers as well as supporting sustainable development across NI.

"The new portal was funded by the Department for Infrastructure and 10 councils and replaces the existing NI Planning Portal (NIPP) which had reached the end of its operational life.”

The 10 councils are Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Ards and North Down Borough Council, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Belfast City Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. Mid Ulster District Council did not participate in the project.

With over 12,000 planning applications submitted each year this is the largest joint IT project between central and local government to date in NI.

Anyone wishing to submit a planning application or track or comment on an application will need to create a new user account when using the system for the first time, including those who currently hold a Public Access account.

Demonstration videos of how to submit an online planning application and to search and view applications are available at: https://www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/new-planning-portal