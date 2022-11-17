A variety of positions are currently on offer as Moy Park seeks to fill 150 jobs at its Ballymena facility.

The food company is opening its doors to new colleagues as it restarts its live processing line in Ballymena this month.

Roles to be filled include permanent positions across a wide range of functions within the business, including operations, production, engineering and apprenticeships.

Gary Leslie, Director of Operations, Moy Park said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome new team members into Ballymena as our live processing line restarts. This brings with it fantastic career opportunities as we continue to invest in our people and facilities to deliver high quality, sustainable food.

150 jobs are available at Moy Park’s Ballymena site.

"We have roles available across our operations with positions for people whatever stage they are at in their career journey. Recruits will benefit from a competitive package and the wealth of training and career progression programmes we have in place.”

Advertisement

With the company strengthening its operations in Ballymena, Gary says the news is also a welcomed one for its farming partners.

“We’ll be working closely with our farming and supply chain partners as customer demand for our products grows in future. We’re proud of our strong agricultural heritage and the commitment of our farmers to our high standards across animal welfare and environmental sustainability.”