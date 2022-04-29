Moy Park ‘Springs’ into action for local Foodbanks with new community initiative

The new ‘Spring Chicken’ initiative, aims to provide foodbanks with quality nutritious produce to help those struggling with everyday living costs and poverty in local communities. It will support registered foodbanks and charities local to its sites and the Ballymena Foodbank was amongst the first to receive a donation.
Will McDowell, Project Manager at Ballymena Foodbank said: “We are delighted to receive such a generous donation from Moy Park. This will help many local people struggling with poverty and trying to make ends meet. With this donation, we will be able to provide more meals to people in need during these challenging times.”
With thousands of products available weekly through the scheme, Moy Park is encouraging foodbanks in their areas to avail of the support.
Launching the scheme, Aaron Whiteman, General Manager at Moy Park’s Ballymena site said: “Moy Park is a people focused organisation and this includes supporting those in our local communities. Through our new Spring Chicken scheme, we hope to help ease the burden on local foodbanks and those impacted by the poverty. This initiative follows the overwhelming response we got to our £1 million Community Support Fund which is supporting many local community organisations and charities local to our facilities. This new community initiative is another strand of this approach, and we look forward to seeing significant amounts of product being donated over the coming months.”