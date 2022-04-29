Moy Park ‘Springs’ into action for local Foodbanks with new community initiative

The new ‘Spring Chicken’ initiative, aims to provide foodbanks with quality nutritious produce to help those struggling with everyday living costs and poverty in local communities. It will support registered foodbanks and charities local to its sites and the Ballymena Foodbank was amongst the first to receive a donation.

Will McDowell, Project Manager at Ballymena Foodbank said: “We are delighted to receive such a generous donation from Moy Park. This will help many local people struggling with poverty and trying to make ends meet. With this donation, we will be able to provide more meals to people in need during these challenging times.”

With thousands of products available weekly through the scheme, Moy Park is encouraging foodbanks in their areas to avail of the support.

Will McDowell, Project Manager at Ballymena Foodbank, pictured receiving a donation from Moy Parks Aaron Whiteman.