5 Things to do this weekend in County Antrim

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1.

1. Garden Show Ireland is back At Antrim Castle Gardens from Friday , April 19 until Sunday, May 1, with celebrity gardener Diarmuid Gavin as show ambassador. Widely regarded as a highlight of the events calendar across Ireland, the 3-day event has consistently attracted almost 30,000 visitors eager to immerse themselves in what is a festival of flowers, food and fun! In addition to enjoying a weekend of gardening expertise, ideas and inspiration, visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Food NI Food Pavilion to observe chef led food demonstrations and

sample food from some of Northern Ireland leading artisan food producers. A courtesy shuttle bus will operate from the Enkalon and The Junction between 10.15am and 6.15pm each day. There will be a plant and produce creche available for visitors who want to store their garden purchases while they browse, and these purchases will be allowed on board the shuttle. Tickets for Garden Show Ireland cost £10 and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com. Children under 16 go free.

2. Cushendun Big Arts Festival is back from Friday, April 29, to May 2 and there’s lots of events to choose from such as John Spillane Live at the Old Church on Friday at 8pm; an Inspirational Women of Cushendun Walking Tour from the Old Church Centre on April 30; a Family Fun Day on May 1, and much more. For information on all that’s happening visit the website https://theoldchurchcentre.com/big-arts-weekend/

3. Why not visit Belfast Zoo and see its many inhabitants - not least the two critically endangered Eastern bongos born there in recent weeks. Eastern bongo are African forest antelopes, with numbers in the wild estimated to be less than 200. Both mothers, Kibibi and Surali, are experienced and are, according to the Zoo doing a great job of taking care of the calves. Normal admission applies. All tickets must be purchased online. For tickets and further information please visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk

4, The 22nd Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival returns on April 28 and will run until May 8. One of Northern Ireland’s most dynamic festivals – The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival - is back with nearly 150 events in a variety of venues across Belfast’s historic quarter and beyond in what will be the first fully live festival in over 2 years.

From the Festival Marquee to an old supermarket, and from an array of churches and historic buildings to theatres, pubs and music spaces, and even the great outdoors, CQAF will animate the city centre with an 11 day celebration of live music, comedy, theatre, spoken word, literature, eclectic performance and street art. For details of what’s on over the weekend visit https://cqaf.com

5. Concert to Remember Thomas McCabe

To celebrate the legacy of Thomas McCabe, the man who successfully opposed the formation of the Belfast Slave Ship Company, Arborist will play a special show on Friday, April 29, with a full band in the unique setting of First Presbyterian Church, Rosemary Street, Belfast, which McCabe attended. Arborist feature the unique songwriting talent of Mark McCambridge and came to the attention of critics with their debut single, the Americana tinged, “Twisted Arrow”, that features an astonishing duet with Kim Deal of The Breeders. Tickets £10.00, Concessions £8.00 from CQAF.com and Visit Belfast.

