The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has been criticised for failing to include any schools within the Upper Bann area in the latest announcement of part-time 20mph speed limits.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part-time 20mph zones have been installed at 233 schools to date with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins recently confirming that in 2025/26 an extra 40 schools will benefit from this important safety intervention.

However, the Department has come in for strong criticism for failing to include schools within the Upper Bann area on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Lockhart MP has strongly criticised the Infrastructure Minister following the latest announcement of part-time 20mph speed limits outside schools with not a single school in Upper Bann included in the new tranche. Picture: House of Commons

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said that “despite repeated lobbying and clear evidence of ongoing road safety concerns, the constituency has once again been overlooked”.

She said the omission raised serious questions about fairness and prioritisation.

“Road safety outside schools should be a basic priority. Yet once again, Upper Bann has been completely ignored in the latest round of 20mph zones. It is unacceptable and deeply disappointing,” she said.

"We already lag behind other constituencies, with only about 10 schools in Upper Bann having received these zones during the first two phases. Now, in this third tranche, we have been excluded entirely, despite clear and persistent concerns being raised with the Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have consistently made the case for a number of schools where there are serious issues with traffic speed and volume. These include The Birches, Richmount Primary, The Cope, Derryhale Primary, and Ballyoran Primary. Each of these schools has experienced long-standing issues with road safety, and parents, governors and local residents are rightly alarmed at the lack of action.

"These schools and their surrounding communities have waited long enough. They have engaged with the Department for Infrastructure in good faith and were given hope that progress would finally be made. Instead, they have once again been let down.

"Every child has the right to travel to school safely. This should not depend on geography. I will be urgently challenging the Minister on this decision. The children and families of Upper Bann deserve the same protection as those in every other part of Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, TUV Councillor Keith Ratcliffe called on DfI to urgently reconsider its refusal to reduce the speed limit on the Mowhan Road in Markethill, directly outside Markethill High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ratcliffe highlighted persistent concerns raised by local parents, school staff, and residents about the dangers posed by fast-moving traffic on the stretch of road used daily by pupils.

"The fact that a serious injury collision hasn’t happened yet should not be used as justification for inaction. We should not wait for a tragedy to occur before acting,” he said.

In response, a DfI spokesperson said: ““In the latest tranche there is a focus on rural schools that are located on roads where the national speed limit applies.

"However, the Minister has asked officials to prepare a paper on the use of permanent 20mph speed limits particularly near schools, in predominantly residential areas, including in the ones highlighted in the Upper Bann area, where there is a higher number of those walking, wheeling and cycling. This work is ongoing and will be subject to public consultation.

"Road safety is a high priority for Minister Kimmins who is committed to working proactively to make our roads safer and to address the needs of all road users.”