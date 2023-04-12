News that Barclays is to close its Portadown branch this summer is “yet another blow to the high street”, according to Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.

The town centre branch is one of 15 being axed by the bank across the UK and is due to close on July 28. Another Northern Ireland branch – at Bow Street in Lisburn – is also included on the latest list of closures, with the shutters due to come down there on July 21.

The announcement takes the overall total of Barclays branches being closed across the UK this year to 84.

Barclays - who have closed over 1,000 banks since 2015 - said it has made the decision due to a change in customers’ behaviour over recent years.

The Portadown branch of Barclays in High Street. Picture: Google

The company has also launched 10 semi-permanent ‘banking pods’ which can be moved to different towns and locations based on demand. Barclays is also introducing six electric vehicle (EV) banking vans in order to access customers in remote locations. It is unknown if these will be available in Northern Ireland.

Jo Mayer, head of everyday banking at Barclays UK, said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to reimagine where and how we show up to provide the best service for customers now and in the future.

"Our new banking pods and community pop-ups help us to tailor our in-person support for each location, including support with digital skills. In areas where we close a branch, we will maintain our presence in that community offering an alternative face-to-face solution.”

MP Carla Lockhart said she would be contacting Barclays to discuss the “disappointing” situation.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart says the closure of Barclays in Portadown as "another blow to the high street".

"This will be a blow for Barclays customer base in Portadown and the surrounding area. The option to call in to branch is one that is valued by many, not least those who use Barclays for business banking or find online banking too complicated. This news is hugely disappointing.

"Of course we know too that this will mean another high street bank is withdrawing a branch from within our town centres. It is not too long ago since Danske Bank did the same in local towns. Buildings are left empty, leaving a void in our town centres that can be hard to fill.

"I will be engaging with Barclays to discuss their plans to service customers needs. They have indicated that face-to-face will still be available to customers but we need much more detail on how this is being facilitated and how often this service will be available,” said the DUP MP.

Barclays has announced the closure of 15 more branches across the UK, including Lisburn and Portadown.