A power brunch being held in memory of murdered Lurgan woman Natalie McNally on Saturday, April 22 is already proving to be a runaway success in reinforcing her legacy of love and positivity.

The event aims to bring women together to share a safe place in good company and remember Natalie “for the wonderful, beautiful and empowering lady she really was” while raising funds for Women’s Aid Federation (NI).

Organisers Gemma Doran, Jayne Doran and Hollie Donnelly are aiming to “do good in Natalie’s name” by fundraising for the charity chosen by her parents Noel and Bernie and brothers Brendan. Declan and Niall. They are emphasising they want Natalie remembered for the lovely person she was rather than how she died.

Although tickets for the brunch itself, taking place in the Corner House, Lurgan, all sold out rapidly, the three young women are encouraging as many people as possible to support the event through a grand online raffle which has a fabulous list of prizes to be won.

Natalie McNally

“The brunch itself sold out in a matter of days which was amazing to see,” said Hollie. “So many people are supporting it so there are no more tickets available for it, but we really want to try raise as much money as possible for Women’s Aid so we are hoping to continue doing this through the raffle.

A JustGiving page gives supporters the chance to take part in the raffle even if they can’t attend the brunch itself.

"We want to open this raffle up to everyone, even those unable to make the event. So, every donation of £5 gets one entry into the raffle ( a donation of £20, for example, gets four entries),” explained Gemma.

Urging people to enter the raffle to raise funds for Women’s Aid, Jayne described it as “a fitting and poignant tribute to Natalie who was a tenacious and passionate activist”.

Natalie McNally

Hollie said they had been “totally overwhelmed” by the number of donations received.

“We have created beautiful bundles which are worth at least £100. We want to thank every single person and business for their generosity and support.

"We were so inundated with donations we have been able to provide prizes for future events such as a netball fundraiser, quiz and barbecue night and coffee mornings.”

Up for grabs in the power brunch raffle are the following great prize bundles:

Jet-setter: 24” lightweight suitcase, set of two beach towels and £100 Travelmore voucher.

Make-up and chill out: Michelle’s Melt and More gift set and £20 voucher for the shop, I AM Beauty cosmetics goodie bag worth £76.45.

Escape reality: £500 Galgorm voucher (donated by Bond Healthcare).

Good hair day: pair of Sessione straighteners (RRP £150) and Weleda gift set.

Update your make-up bag: £100 gift voucher for BTY Cosmetics.

Summer glow: Vita Liberata gift set and Environ skin care bundle worth £180.

Pampered and fed: vouchers for Nails by Claire, Rogue Beauty and The Vintage Bar, Lurgan.

Capture the special moments: an engagement or family photoshoot.

Treat yourself to a pamper day: Hair by Amanda voucher, Precious Nails voucher, NME make-up voucher.

Get your glow on: Lusso Tan gift set, Obagi skincare products and samples.

Perfect night in: Scented Scullery goodie bag, bale boxes and MM Cocktails voucher to use when suits you best.

Beautify: £50 OS Aesthetics voucher, Elemis voucher and Weleda gift set.

Pretty perfect: full set of eyelash extensions @ Lashed by Niamh, £30 voucher for Rachael Donnelly make-up and Weleda gift set.

Relax and recharge: 30-minute massage and jacuzzi use in Simply Beautiful, Portadown, Sass & Boho goodie bag worth £65.

Family fun prize: family pass for Streamvale Farm, Omniplex family voucher and Nonna’s Delights voucher.

A day of glam: vouchers for Vanilla Beauty, House of Hair and The Tan Box.

Perfume and hair care: hair care goodie bag from Stephen International worth £80 and bottle of Flower by Zenzo Eau de Vie (RRP £69).

Enhance your mind and body: £100 voucher for Revive Retreats and 12-week supply of Symprove (RRP £149.99).

Self care: 30-minute massage and spa use in Simply Beautiful at South Lake, Molton Brown and Home Scent Shop gift sets.

Yer Unreal: Parful Stuff goodie bag, signed book by Laura Bates and bottle of Goutal Bois D'Hadrien Parfum (RRP £92).

Smell and dress fab: £50 voucher for Effortless Boutique, full collection of OMG Influscents, bottle of Bvlgari Omnia Paraiba eau de toilette (RRP £35).

Dance the night away: one overnight stay in the Harcourt Hotel, Dublin and entry into Coppers Nightclub.

The fitness fanatic: one year online fitness with Bodyfit Mums, two sessions at Natural Salt Therapy and Elemis gift set.

Foodie’s heaven: vouchers from The Thatch, Ballydougan; Wine and Brine, Viet by Vee and others.

Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant with baby Dean when she was murdered in her own home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan last December.

"We don’t want Natalie’s legacy to be what happened her. She would want a legacy of love, positivity and goodwill,” added Hollie.

“We want the women attending to come and have a fabulous afternoon out where they can hopefully take something from it all while having fun.”

The brunch will feature guest speakers Sarah Mason from Women’s Aid, Rachel Coyle from The Women's Council. There will also be a self-defence demonstration along with spot prizes, including one for ‘best dressed’.

