Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart is calling on local people not to miss the opportunity to express their opposition to any change in eligibility for free public transport.

The DUP representative is asking for support in responding to a consultation currently being undertaken by the Department for Infrastructure, which closes on Thursday, August 24.

She is calling on people living in the constituency to make their voice heard, especially as one proposal being mooted is that the eligibility age for free transport is increased.

“Since 2008, those aged 60 and over and living in Northern Ireland have been eligible to apply for a ‘SmartPass’, allowing the card holder to travel anywhere in Northern Ireland on any Translink bus or rail service, and a number of coach services, completely free of charge.

Carla Lockhart MP has launched a campaign to keep free public transport for over 60s in Northern Ireland. Picture: Carla Lockhart

"This is a fantastic scheme, enabling people to use public transport to get out and about, stay active, and socialise,” she said.

"Recently the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has instructed local Government departments to consider ways to save money, or to increase revenue from the services they deliver. One proposal put forward is that the age at which you are eligible for free transport be increased to 65. I am opposed to this change, and am asking people to join my campaign to Keep Free Public Transport for Over 60’s in Northern Ireland.”

Carla Lockhart says that people can make their voices heard by responding to the consultation by the Department for Infrastructure in a number of ways.

"My office has a draft consultation response letter available for you to sign. Please call in to either my Lurgan or Portadown Office for a copy, or simply to sign and we will forward to the Department on your behalf. We can also post you a copy of the letter – to request this please telephone 02838 310088 or email [email protected]. You can also respond online.