Technical Metals Group (TMG) – which owns Springco NI in Portadown – has announced plans to create up to 120 new jobs and invest £3.5m over the next three years as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

The company, which also owns Technical Metals in Newtownards, offers customers worldwide a range of solutions to their aluminium manufacturing and finishing requirements.

TMG has already appointed 26 new members of staff over the last 18 months including Kieron Kent as its new group managing director. In addition to this, a £500,000 investment in new factory plant at Technical Metals has recently been completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the last 30 years, Springco has been actively involved in supplying quality spring solutions into several different space missions, most recently in April of this year the European Space Agency's (ESA) mission to explore Jupiter. Technical Metals, meanwhile, works across an extensive range of industries throughout the world including aerospace, defence, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, engineering and architectural.

Pictured at the announcement that Technical Metals Group (TMG) is set to create up to 120 new jobs and invest £3.5m over the next three years as part of an ambitious growth strategy are Anne Marie Callaghan, Chairwoman; Kieron Kent, Group Managing Director; Ursula Magee, Group Finance Director and Connor Jordan, Group Operations Director. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Technical Metals was founded in 1984 by Raymond Callaghan, the late husband of the company’s chairwoman, Anne Marie. It then acquired Springco NI in 1999 and Abbicoil Springs Ltd in 2003 to complement and add to its range of products and services to local and international companies. Almost 40 years later the company is set to embark on its biggest growth strategy to date.

Anne Marie Callaghan said: “Post Covid, we have enjoyed one of the company’s strongest periods of growth with a 23 per cent increase in year-on-year sales.

"We are delighted to have appointed Kieron Kent as the new group managing director who has been responsible for driving the strategic growth of the TMG and has been pivotal in implementing huge changes to the business that ensures we are well placed for the years ahead. In addition to this, we have strengthened our senior management team with several key appointments including Ursula Magee as group finance director and Connor Jordan as group operatons director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am very proud of the entire TMG workforce and what they have achieved to date and with our new structure and strategy in place, we are working together with a shared vision as we enter a new phase of global growth, which the board and I are very excited about.

"We currently have highly experienced teams made up of 64 employees working at all levels and a strategic plan to grow that number to 160 over the next three years,” Anne Marie added.

Kieron Kent, managing director said: “I am delighted to be leading TMG’s fantastic management team and workforce to help the company and its people deliver a sustainable and profitable growth plan. Together, we have already made substantial changes to the market approach and operational management of Technical Metals and Springco.

"We have made key appointments in the areas of quality, appointing four new members of the team in that area and a new research and development manager who is leading TMG’s digitalisation strategy.