A Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill in Larne for their efforts in building “the world’s tallest bonfire” has been tabled by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

Members of the community gathered to watch the Craigyhill bonfire being completed at the weekend. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.

The DUP representative’s praise comes as work on completing the huge structure has concluded ahead of it being lit on Tuesday night.

The DUP MP said: “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland. This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.

The moment the top was added to the huge bonfire at the Larne estate. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.

“The Craigyhill bonfire has captured the imagination over the last few years and it is a powerful way to mark the July celebrations in a positive manner. The Glorious Revolution and the Williamite era which the bonfire tradition springs from are not just something from our past, but they are also the foundation on which our modern-day democratic institutions are built.”

Last month, the Craigyhill Bonfire Committee put aside an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records with the tallest bonfire in the world to focus instead on helping to raise raise funds in aid of Pia-Grace (1), who is battling cancer. To date, £5,606 has been raised in online donations towards travel and accommodation costs for the Larne girl’s family.

In July 2022, the 202ft bonfire in Craigyhill unofficially beat the record for the world’s tallest bonfire.