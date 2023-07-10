Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

MP tables Parliamentary motion praising Craigyhill community for ‘world’s tallest bonfire’

A Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhill in Larne for their efforts in building “the world’s tallest bonfire” has been tabled by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:55 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 19:55 BST
Members of the community gathered to watch the Craigyhill bonfire being completed at the weekend. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.Members of the community gathered to watch the Craigyhill bonfire being completed at the weekend. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.
Members of the community gathered to watch the Craigyhill bonfire being completed at the weekend. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.

The DUP representative’s praise comes as work on completing the huge structure has concluded ahead of it being lit on Tuesday night.

The DUP MP said: “The efforts of the people in Craigyhill are an example of what is best in Northern Ireland. This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together.

“The bonfire has brought people to Larne from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and I hope that the efforts are now rightly included within the Guinness Book of Records.

Most Popular
The moment the top was added to the huge bonfire at the Larne estate. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.The moment the top was added to the huge bonfire at the Larne estate. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.
The moment the top was added to the huge bonfire at the Larne estate. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.

“The Craigyhill bonfire has captured the imagination over the last few years and it is a powerful way to mark the July celebrations in a positive manner. The Glorious Revolution and the Williamite era which the bonfire tradition springs from are not just something from our past, but they are also the foundation on which our modern-day democratic institutions are built.”

Last month, the Craigyhill Bonfire Committee put aside an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records with the tallest bonfire in the world to focus instead on helping to raise raise funds in aid of Pia-Grace (1), who is battling cancer. To date, £5,606 has been raised in online donations towards travel and accommodation costs for the Larne girl’s family.

Read More
The Twelfth 2023: full list of parades, where they are taking place and what to ...

In July 2022, the 202ft bonfire in Craigyhill unofficially beat the record for the world’s tallest bonfire.

The huge bonfire at Craighyhill Larne is the subject of a Parliamentary motion by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.The huge bonfire at Craighyhill Larne is the subject of a Parliamentary motion by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.
The huge bonfire at Craighyhill Larne is the subject of a Parliamentary motion by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson. Photo by: AmandaAnne McWhinney, AWP, Bangor.
Related topics:Sammy WilsonLarneEast AntrimDUPNorthern Ireland