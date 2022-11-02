The overall project, led by Ballyclare Rugby Club and supported by both the council and Sport NI, has the potential to see up to £2.8m worth of investment in a multi-facility sports hub at the Doagh Road venue.

The initiative would see facilities at the club upgraded as well as creating new sports provision at the Doagh Road venue. These would include an artificial hockey pitch, 3G pitch, a walking/running trail and a gym with specialist Disability Sport NI approved equipment.

Mr Girvan commented: “I am delighted to hear that ambitious plans for a sports hub for Ballyclare have moved a step closer this week with a funding decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council toward the scheme.

Paul Girvan MP.

"The development is likely to represent an overall investment of up to £2.8m for sport locally and will be of particular benefit to the town’s football, hockey and rugby clubs.

“The new facility plans, being led by Ballyclare Rugby Club, include the development of a 3G football pitch and synthetic hockey pitch, as well as upgrading the existing cricket and rugby pitches with works including drainage and floodlighting.

