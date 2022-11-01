The overall project, led by Ballyclare Rugby Club and supported by both the council and Sport NI, has the potential to see up to £2.8m worth of investment in a multi-facility sports hub at the Doagh Road venue.

These new facilities include the development of a 3G football pitch and synthetic hockey pitch, as well as upgrading the existing cricket and rugby pitches with works including drainage and floodlighting.

The council has specifically committed to develop the 3G pitch at a projected cost of £1.25m, subject to Ballyclare Rugby Club successfully securing funding for other elements of the sports hub from Sport NI’s Multi Facility Fund.

Aran Blackbourne, chairman, Ballyclare Rugby Club; Zoe Tisdale, director, Ballyclare Comrades; the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross; Peter Caldwell, and Richard Lutton, both Ballyclare Rugby Club.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “The need for a 3G pitch in Ballyclare is well established and has been part of council’s development plans in recent years.

“I am delighted that we can now deliver on this and partner with Sport NI and Ballyclare Rugby Club in the creation of a multi-facility sports hub that will see top class facilities catering for four different sports in one location.

“This will be one of the biggest investments in sporting facilities in Ballyclare and it will be a major boon to the local community, giving everyone in the town a place to come together and play.”