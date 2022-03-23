Ballyclare set up Easter Monday showpiece

The Cloughan side won the semi-final clash 29-24 to set up the showpiece at the Kingspan Stadium against Dromore on Easter Monday.

Ballyclare led 17-7 at the break, before opening up a 29-7 lead in the second half. Armagh fought back with three tries to narrow the deficit, but Ballyclare held on to reach the final.

The south Antrim side have a rich history in the competition since their formation in 1949. They made their first appearance in a final in 1973, losing to Ballymena 2nd XV. The club’s first win came in 1976 over Magherafelt.

Mark Jackson breaks clear to score for Ballyclare. (Pic by Peter Adams).

In recent years, the club shared the trophy with City of Derry in 2013 following a 28-28 draw. The club won it again in 2018, lost the final in 2019 and shared the trophy in 2020 when the final against Ballynahinch was cancelled due to the pandemic. There was no competition in 2021.

Ballyclare narrowly lost at Ravenhill in January in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final (13-11 v Clogher Valley) and will be hoping fans will again turn out in their numbers to back them.

Speaking to the Times, the club’s public relations officer, David Campbell, said: “Ballyclare have had good success over Dromore in the league over the past few seasons but are sure to face a stern challenge at the Kingspan on April 18. It’s a cup final, all form goes out the window.

“All at the club were delighted and humbled by the numbers from the town that were at the Kingspan to support the club in the recent All Ireland Junior Cup final. Unfortunately we were edged out in that one.

Ballyclare's Man of the Match - Out half Matthew McDowell. (Pic by Peter Adams).

“I hope the people of Ballyclare turn out again on Easter Monday to cheer the lads on. The support makes a difference and is much appreciated.”

Club President Mark McCalmont added: “The club is very proud of the current squad of players and their recent successes. The vast majority of the squad are local lads who started their rugby careers at Ballyclare Mini Rugby, progressing through Ballyclare High School and the club’s youth system.

“The final on Easter Monday will be another great sporting occasion for the whole community to enjoy.”

Ballyclare RFC operates an U21 Academy aimed at players who have just left club U18 and also school leavers to enable them to continue playing with their peers and integrate into the senior club.

End of season sessions, led by Club Head Coach Mike McKeever, commence on Thursday, April 24 from 6pm to 7pm.

The club has invited anyone 21 years old and under, who either wishes to continue their rugby progression, or perhaps get back into it, to come along.