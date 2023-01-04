Highly-respected Mrs Christie, who passed away on New Year’s Day, was the “beloved wife of the late Dan, much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus”.
A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Castle Street, Ballymena on Friday (January 6) at 11am. A funeral notice said the service “is open to all”.
Advertisement
Mrs Christie’s family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made to the NI Air Ambulance or RNIB c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.
Advertisement
Many tributes have been made to Mrs Christie, with particular emphasis on her ‘inspirational’ lifetime of service to the people of Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
As part of her official duties over the years, Mrs Christie welcomed members of the Royal family and world leaders to Northern Ireland on many occasions. In recognition of her long and dedicated service, she was appointed as a Commander of the Victorian Order as a personal gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.