The funeral details of former Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, have been released.

Highly-respected Mrs Christie, who passed away on New Year’s Day, was the “beloved wife of the late Dan, much loved mother of Joanna, Harriett and Marcus”.

A Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Castle Street, Ballymena on Friday (January 6) at 11am. A funeral notice said the service “is open to all”.

Mrs Christie’s family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, be made to the NI Air Ambulance or RNIB c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine.

Mrs Joan Christie.

Many tributes have been made to Mrs Christie, with particular emphasis on her ‘inspirational’ lifetime of service to the people of Northern Ireland.

